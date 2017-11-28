Tommy KeeneBorn 30 June 1958. Died 22 November 2017
1958-06-30
Tommy Keene (born Thomas Clay Keene; June 30, 1958 – November 22, 2017) was an American singer-songwriter, best known for releasing critically acclaimed rock & roll/power pop songs in the 1980s. He has a longtime cult following among fans of the musical genre of power pop.
Places That Are Gone
Places That Are Gone
Places That Are Gone
A Wish Ago
A Wish Ago
A Wish Ago
