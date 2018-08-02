Manuel de ZumayaBorn 1678. Died 1755
Manuel de Zumaya
1678
Manuel de Zumaya Biography (Wikipedia)
Manuel de Zumaya or Manuel de Sumaya (c. 1678 – 1755) was perhaps the most famous Mexican composer of the colonial period of New Spain. His music was the culmination of the Baroque style in the New World. He was the first person in the western hemisphere to compose an Italian-texted opera, entitled Partenope (now lost).
Celebren, publiquen
Manuel de Zumaya
Celebren, publiquen
Celebren, publiquen
Celebren, publiquen
Manuel de Zumaya
Celebren, publiquen
Celebren, publiquen
Como aunque culpa
Manuel de Zumaya
Como aunque culpa
Como aunque culpa
Celebren, publiquen - ?villancico for chorus and orchestra
Manuel de Zumaya
Celebren, publiquen - ?villancico for chorus and orchestra
Celebren, publiquen - ?villancico for chorus and orchestra
Abricias, mortales!
Manuel de Zumaya
Abricias, mortales!
Abricias, mortales!
