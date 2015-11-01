Ena Baga
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/15fcb6b5-4ea0-47f8-a3ac-39fa931ae5c1
Ena Baga Tracks
Sort by
Pretty Baby
Ena Baga
Pretty Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pretty Baby
Last played on
Sergeant Sally/There I Go/Yes My Darling Daughter
Ena Baga
Sergeant Sally/There I Go/Yes My Darling Daughter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ena Baga Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist