Harrison Kennedy (born March 9, 1942) is a Black Canadian electric blues, R&B, and soul blues, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He is best known for being the lead vocalist on the Chairmen of the Board song, "Chairman of the Board", but has had a varied solo career since the mid-1970s. He was awarded the 2016 "Blues Album of the Year" Juno Award for his release, This Is From Here. It was Kennedy's sixth nomination for that Award. He is also a Blues Music Award, and multiple Maple Blues Award nominee.
Closet Queen
Harrison Kennedy
Closet Queen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Closet Queen
Last played on
Cant Let Go
Harrison Kennedy
Cant Let Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cant Let Go
Last played on
Cat and Mouse Thang
Harrison Kennedy
Cat and Mouse Thang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cat and Mouse Thang
Last played on
Chain Gang Blues
Harrison Kennedy
Chain Gang Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chain Gang Blues
Last played on
Motor City
Harrison Kennedy
Motor City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motor City
Last played on
Mellow Down
Harrison Kennedy
Mellow Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mellow Down
Last played on
