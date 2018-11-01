Gilles de Binche (called Binchois; also known as Gilles de Bins; ca. 1400 – 20 September 1460), was a composer from the Low Countries, one of the earliest members of the Burgundian school and one of the three most famous composers of the early 15th century. While often ranked behind his contemporaries Guillaume Dufay and John Dunstable by contemporary scholars, his works were still cited, borrowed and used as source material after his death.