Gilles BinchoisNetherlands composer, 1400-1460. Born 1400. Died 11 September 1460
Gilles Binchois Biography (Wikipedia)
Gilles de Binche (called Binchois; also known as Gilles de Bins; ca. 1400 – 20 September 1460), was a composer from the Low Countries, one of the earliest members of the Burgundian school and one of the three most famous composers of the early 15th century. While often ranked behind his contemporaries Guillaume Dufay and John Dunstable by contemporary scholars, his works were still cited, borrowed and used as source material after his death.
Gilles Binchois Tracks
Triste plaisir
Triste plaisir
Da Pacem
Da Pacem
Amours mercy
Amours mercy
Chanson: De plus en plus
Chanson: De plus en plus
De plus en plus se renouvelle - rondeau
De plus en plus se renouvelle - rondeau
Qui veut mesdire
Qui veut mesdire
De plus en plus
De plus en plus
Triste Plaisir
Triste Plaisir
L'ami de ma Dame
L'ami de ma Dame
