My Brightest Diamond is the project of singer–songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Shara Nova. The band has released four studio albums, Bring Me the Workhorse in 2006, A Thousand Shark's Teeth in 2008, All Things Will Unwind in 2011, and This Is My Hand in 2014, along with remix albums Tear It Down and Shark Remixes, Volumes 1-4. Nova has also recorded and performed with The Decemberists (as "The Queen" on their album Hazards of Love) and Sufjan Stevens' albums Illinois and The Age of Adz.
My Brightest Diamond Tracks
The Top of the World
I Have Never Loved Someone
Lover Killer
Pressure
Resonance
Before the Words
This Is My Hand
So Easy
Dreaming Awake
I Have Never Loved Someone the Way I Love You
Golden Star
Feeling Good
Dragonfly
Be Brave
Ding Dang
She Does Not Brave The War
Disappear
