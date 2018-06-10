My Brightest Diamond is the project of singer–songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Shara Nova. The band has released four studio albums, Bring Me the Workhorse in 2006, A Thousand Shark's Teeth in 2008, All Things Will Unwind in 2011, and This Is My Hand in 2014, along with remix albums Tear It Down and Shark Remixes, Volumes 1-4. Nova has also recorded and performed with The Decemberists (as "The Queen" on their album Hazards of Love) and Sufjan Stevens' albums Illinois and The Age of Adz.