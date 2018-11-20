Joey ScarburyBorn 7 June 1955
Joey Scarbury
1955-06-07
Joey Scarbury Biography (Wikipedia)
Joey Scarbury (born June 7, 1955) is an American singer best known for his hit song, "Theme from The Greatest American Hero (Believe It or Not)", in 1981.
Believe It Or Not
