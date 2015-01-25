Sylvie BodorováBorn 31 December 1954
Sylvie Bodorová
1954-12-31
Sylvie Bodorová Biography (Wikipedia)
Sylvie Bodorová (born 31 December 1954, České Budějovice) is a Czech composer. During a career spanning from the late 1970s to the present day she has composed a large number of works for various instruments, both solo and orchestral pieces, and produced commissions for cities, festivals and organisations around the world. She was a founder (and only surviving) member of the Czech classical group Quattro, formed in 1996.
