P Money, Blacks, Nico Lindsay & Capo Lee – Thuggish Ruggish (Sian’s Studio at Maida Vale)

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041vq8x.jpg

2016-07-18T12:48:00.000Z

P Money, Blacks, Nico Lindsay & Capo Lee freestyle over Thuggish Ruggish with Urban Live Music band The Compozers at the legendary Maida Vale.

