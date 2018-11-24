LustmordBorn 9 January 1964
Lustmord
Lustmord Biography
Brian Williams is a Welsh industrial musician, sound designer and film score composer. He is often credited for creating the dark ambient genre with albums recorded under the name Lustmord. His experimental work has been described as "not traditionally 'musical'" with "more clearly visual aspects".
Dreams of Dead Names
Black Star
Heresy Part 1
Goetia
