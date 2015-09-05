Clyde HartBorn 24 February 1910. Died 19 March 1945
Clyde Hart
1910-02-24
Clyde Hart Biography (Wikipedia)
Clyde Hart (1910 - March 19, 1945) was an American jazz pianist and arranger. He was an important figure in the transition from swing to bebop.
Clyde Hart Tracks
Blowing Up A Breeze
Chu Berry and His Jazz Ensemble
Monday at Minton's
Chu Berry, Hot Lips Page, Clyde Hart, Al Casey, Al Morgan, Harry Jaeger & Chu Berry
Composer
Shufflin' At The Hollywood
Lionel Hampton
Sweethearts On Parade
Lionel Hampton
Performer
Body And Soul
Roy Eldridge, Chu Berry, Clyde Hart, Danny Barker, Artie Shapiro, Sid Catlett, Roy Eldridge, Joe Eldridge, Dave Young, Teddy Cole & Zutty Singleton
Composer
Sittin' In
Chu Berry, Roy Eldridge, Clyde Hart, Danny Barker, Artie Shapiro, Sid Catlett & Chu Berry
Composer
Drum Stomp (Crazy Rhythm)
Mack Walker
Composer
Last played on
Haven't Named it Yet
Earl Bostic
Last played on
Clyde Hart Links
