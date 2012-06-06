London is a four-piece punk band formed in London in 1976, best known for their wild stage act. The original line-up was Riff Regan (vocals), Steve Voice (bass guitar), Jon Moss (drums) and Dave Wight (guitar). They were managed by Simon Napier-Bell and recorded two singles, a 4 track EP and an album for MCA Records in 1977. Most of their songs were written by Riff Regan (including the first two singles "Everyone's a Winner" and "Summer of Love") or by Riff Regan and Steve Voice. All their records were produced by Napier-Bell at the IBC Studios in London. After an absence of more than 30 years the band returned to live performance and subsequently released the album Reboot in 2012. The 2018 line-up is Riff Regan (vocals), Steve Voice (bass/vocals), Hugh O'Donnell (guitar/vocals), and Colin Watterston (drums).