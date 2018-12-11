Joyce DiDonato
Joyce DiDonato (née Flaherty; born February 13, 1969) is an American operatic lyric-coloratura mezzo-soprano notable for her interpretations of the works of Handel, Mozart, and Rossini.
She has performed with many of the world's leading opera companies and orchestras, and in 2012 and 2016 won the Grammy Award for Best Classical Vocal Solo.
Rinaldo, HWV 7, Act 2 - Lascia chio pianga
George Fredrich Handel, Maxim Emelyanychev, Il Pomo d’Oro & Joyce Di Donato
Rinaldo, HWV 7, Act 2 - Lascia chio pianga
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x1qd.jpglink
Rinaldo, HWV 7, Act 2 - Lascia chio pianga
Composer
Singer
Last played on
Piangerò la sorte mia (Giulio Cesare)
George Frideric Handel
Piangerò la sorte mia (Giulio Cesare)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Piangerò la sorte mia (Giulio Cesare)
Last played on
Thy hand Belinda ... When I am laid in earth (from Dido and Aeneas)
Henry Purcell
Thy hand Belinda ... When I am laid in earth (from Dido and Aeneas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Thy hand Belinda ... When I am laid in earth (from Dido and Aeneas)
Last played on
Non piu mesta (La Cenerentola)
Gioachino Rossini
Non piu mesta (La Cenerentola)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Non piu mesta (La Cenerentola)
Last played on
Stabat Mater: Cujus animam gementem; Quis es homo
Gioachino Rossini
Stabat Mater: Cujus animam gementem; Quis es homo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Stabat Mater: Cujus animam gementem; Quis es homo
Orchestra
Last played on
You'll Never Walk Alone (Carousel)
Richard Rodgers
You'll Never Walk Alone (Carousel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfrf.jpglink
You'll Never Walk Alone (Carousel)
Last played on
Allez, laissez-moi seul (Cendrillon)
Jules Massenet
Allez, laissez-moi seul (Cendrillon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5f5.jpglink
Allez, laissez-moi seul (Cendrillon)
Last played on
Adieu, fiere cité (Les Troyens)
Hector Berlioz
Adieu, fiere cité (Les Troyens)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Adieu, fiere cité (Les Troyens)
Last played on
Les Troyens: Adieu fiere cite
Hector Berlioz
Les Troyens: Adieu fiere cite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Les Troyens: Adieu fiere cite
Last played on
Sorge nell'alma mia (Imeneo)
George Frideric Handel
Sorge nell'alma mia (Imeneo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Sorge nell'alma mia (Imeneo)
Last played on
Prendi quel ferro, o barbaro
Leonardo Leo
Prendi quel ferro, o barbaro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255qcq.jpglink
Prendi quel ferro, o barbaro
Last played on
La Chevelure (Chansons de Bilitis No. 2)
Claude Debussy
La Chevelure (Chansons de Bilitis No. 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
La Chevelure (Chansons de Bilitis No. 2)
Last played on
Attilio Regolo: 'Par che di giubilo'
Niccolò Jommelli
Attilio Regolo: 'Par che di giubilo'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255qcq.jpglink
Attilio Regolo: 'Par che di giubilo'
Last played on
The Trojans:Dido's death scene
Hector Berlioz
The Trojans:Dido's death scene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
The Trojans:Dido's death scene
Last played on
The Death of Cleopatra
Hector Berlioz
The Death of Cleopatra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
The Death of Cleopatra
Last played on
Ma quando tornerai (Alcina)
George Frideric Handel
Ma quando tornerai (Alcina)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Ma quando tornerai (Alcina)
Last played on
Lascia ch'io pianga from Rinaldo
George Frideric Handel
Lascia ch'io pianga from Rinaldo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Lascia ch'io pianga from Rinaldo
Last played on
Morgen! Op.27 No.4
Richard Strauss
Morgen! Op.27 No.4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Morgen! Op.27 No.4
Ensemble
Last played on
La Clemenza di Tito (end of Act 2 Nos 24-26)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
La Clemenza di Tito (end of Act 2 Nos 24-26)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
La Clemenza di Tito (end of Act 2 Nos 24-26)
Last played on
Voi che sapete (The Marriage of Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Voi che sapete (The Marriage of Figaro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Voi che sapete (The Marriage of Figaro)
Orchestra
Last played on
Otello, ossia Il moro di Venezia (Assisa appie d'un salice 'Willow song')
Gioachino Rossini
Otello, ossia Il moro di Venezia (Assisa appie d'un salice 'Willow song')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Otello, ossia Il moro di Venezia (Assisa appie d'un salice 'Willow song')
Last played on
D'amore al dolce impero (Armida)
Gioachino Rossini
D'amore al dolce impero (Armida)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
D'amore al dolce impero (Armida)
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Carousel - musical; You'll never walk alone
Richard Rodgers
Carousel - musical; You'll never walk alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfrf.jpglink
Carousel - musical; You'll never walk alone
Orchestrator
Conductor
Last played on
Da tempeste il legno infranto from Giulio Cesare in Egitto
George Frideric Handel
Da tempeste il legno infranto from Giulio Cesare in Egitto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Da tempeste il legno infranto from Giulio Cesare in Egitto
Last played on
Brilla nell'alma (Alessandro)
George Frideric Handel
Brilla nell'alma (Alessandro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Brilla nell'alma (Alessandro)
Last played on
Lascia ch'io pianga
George Frideric Handel
Lascia ch'io pianga
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Lascia ch'io pianga
Last played on
Dead Man Walking. Act 2 Scene 3
Jake Heggie
Dead Man Walking. Act 2 Scene 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255qcq.jpglink
Dead Man Walking. Act 2 Scene 3
Orchestra
Last played on
The World feels Dusty (12 poems of Emily Dickinson)
Aaron Copland
The World feels Dusty (12 poems of Emily Dickinson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
The World feels Dusty (12 poems of Emily Dickinson)
Performer
Last played on
I Love a Piano
Irving Berlin
I Love a Piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvj.jpglink
I Love a Piano
Last played on
Un soave non so che (Cinderella)
Gioachino Rossini
Un soave non so che (Cinderella)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Un soave non so che (Cinderella)
Orchestra
Last played on
Roméo et Juliette (Part 1, No 2b Strophes, Premiers transports)
Hector Berlioz
Roméo et Juliette (Part 1, No 2b Strophes, Premiers transports)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Roméo et Juliette (Part 1, No 2b Strophes, Premiers transports)
Orchestra
Last played on
Bel raggio lusinghier (Semiramide)
Gioachino Rossini
Bel raggio lusinghier (Semiramide)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Bel raggio lusinghier (Semiramide)
Last played on
Sei'n wir wieder gut (Ariadne auf Naxos)
Richard Strauss
Sei'n wir wieder gut (Ariadne auf Naxos)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Sei'n wir wieder gut (Ariadne auf Naxos)
Orchestra
Last played on
La Danza
Gioachino Rossini
La Danza
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
La Danza
Last played on
Radamisto, Act 2 Sc 1-3
George Frideric Handel
Radamisto, Act 2 Sc 1-3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Radamisto, Act 2 Sc 1-3
Last played on
Semiramide: Act 2
Gioachino Rossini
Semiramide: Act 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Semiramide: Act 2
Choir
Last played on
Semiramide: Act 1
Gioachino Rossini
Semiramide: Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Semiramide: Act 1
Choir
Last played on
Playlists featuring Joyce DiDonato
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 71: Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique perform Berlioz
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evdgfx
Royal Albert Hall
2018-09-05T19:24:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0617pr7.jpg
5
Sep
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 71: Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique perform Berlioz
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Joyce DiDonato performs in Dead Man Walking
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/expc8g
Barbican, London
2018-02-20T19:24:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04ny8t5.jpg
20
Feb
2018
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Joyce DiDonato performs in Dead Man Walking
Barbican, London
Proms 2013: Prom 75: Last Night of the Proms
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezb2mb
Royal Albert Hall
2013-09-07T19:24:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p016w2pl.jpg
7
Sep
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 75: Last Night of the Proms
Royal Albert Hall
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edrnc8/acts/avz4wh
Royal Albert Hall
2013-09-07T19:24:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01fy17g.jpg
7
Sep
2013
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2013
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 53
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exn9rz
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-25T19:24:08
25
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
