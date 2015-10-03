Joe Bone & The Dark Vibes
Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Bone & The Dark Vibes are an alternative rock band based in Glasgow. All of their material is original except when an odd cover is thrown in at a gig.
The Exorcist
The Exorcist
Voodoo Blood
Voodoo Blood
Britain Aint Great Anymore
Britain Aint Great Anymore
