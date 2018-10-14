Fred E. AhlertBorn 19 September 1892. Died 20 October 1953
Fred E. Ahlert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1892-09-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/15e3114e-19f8-4222-a585-0229920db798
Fred E. Ahlert Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick Emil Ahlert (19 September 1892 – 20 October 1953) was an American composer and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fred E. Ahlert Tracks
Sort by
Where the blue of the nights meets the gold of the day
Roy Turk
Where the blue of the nights meets the gold of the day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf9m.jpglink
Where the blue of the nights meets the gold of the day
Last played on
Sakta Vi Ga Genom Stan
Fred E. Ahlert
Sakta Vi Ga Genom Stan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sakta Vi Ga Genom Stan
Last played on
Mean to Me
Billie Holiday
Mean to Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlc9.jpglink
Mean to Me
Last played on
Fred E. Ahlert Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist