Tommy WhittleBorn 13 October 1926. Died 13 October 2013
Tommy Whittle
1926-10-13
Tommy Whittle Biography (Wikipedia)
Tommy Whittle (13 October 1926 – 13 October 2013) was a British jazz saxophonist.
Tommy Whittle Tracks
How High The moon
Tommy Whittle
You've Changed
Tommy Whittle
Lament
J.J. Johnson
Misty
Tommy Whittle
Lester Leaps In
Cyril Stapleton, Cyril Stapleton & Tommy Whittle
12 X 5
Tommy Whittle
The Things We Did Last Summer
Tommy Whittle
Swingin' The Blues
John Dankworth
Laura
Brian Dee, Tommy Whittle, Len Skeat & Bobby Orr
Portland Place
Tommy Whittle
Broadway
Tommy Whittle
Lady Bee
Tommy Whittle
Waltz For Barbara
Tommy Whittle
Mine Still
Tommy Whittle
New Horizons
Tommy Whittle
Blues In The Dark
Tommy Whittle
Sugar
Tommy Whittle
In Lester's Scrapbook
Tommy Whittle
