Herbert Leonard Stevens (died 1989) known as Len Stevens, was a British composer, specializing in light music but producing works in many other categories. Among the well-known pieces he composed was "News Scoop", used as the original 1958 theme tune to Grandstand on BBC television, and "Easy Street".
