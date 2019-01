Herbert Leonard Stevens (died 1989) known as Len Stevens, was a British composer, specializing in light music but producing works in many other categories. Among the well-known pieces he composed was "News Scoop", used as the original 1958 theme tune to Grandstand on BBC television, and "Easy Street".

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia