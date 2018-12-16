Corey TaylorBorn 8 December 1973
Corey Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Corey Todd Taylor (born December 8, 1973) is an American musician, singer and songwriter who is best known as the lead vocalist and lyricist of the bands Slipknot and Stone Sour.
Taylor formed Stone Sour in 1992, playing in the Des Moines area, and working on a demo. He joined Slipknot in 1997 to replace their original vocalist and has subsequently released five studio albums with them. After the first two Slipknot albums went Platinum, Taylor revived Stone Sour to record an album and tour in 2002. He has worked with several bands, including Junk Beer Kidnap Band, Korn, Disturbed, Apocalyptica, Code Orange, Anthrax, and Soulfly. Taylor was ranked at number 86 in Hit Parader's Top 100 Metal Vocalists of All Time. He was also named the seventh greatest heavy metal frontman by NME. Taylor has a vocal range of F1-G5.
- Corey Taylor chats to Zanehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bklxz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bklxz.jpg2013-06-18T11:57:00.000ZZane catches up with Corey Taylor after Download to talk Slipknot and Stone Sour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bkly1
Corey Taylor chats to Zane
Corey Taylor Tracks
The Hunt (feat. Corey Taylor)
Bother (Radio 1 Session, 2 July 2017)
Song #3 (Radio 1 Session, 2 July 2017)
A Different World (feat. Corey Taylor)
Wither (feat. Corey Taylor)
X-mas
X-M@$
