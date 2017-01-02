Bryan LeeBorn 1943
Bryan Lee (born March 16, 1943, Two Rivers, Wisconsin) is an American blues guitarist and singer based in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is also known by the nickname braille blues daddy and has been a fixture on Bourbon Street since the 1980s.
