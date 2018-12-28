Grey is an American electronic music group consisting of brothers Kyle and Michael Trewartha. They are best known for their debut single "Starving", a collaboration with American singer Hailee Steinfeld, featuring production work from Russian-German DJ Zedd. Their debut EP, Chameleon, was released on September 29, 2017. Kyle Trewartha was formerly known as Singularity, under which name he released numerous original songs and remixes.