Grey is an American electronic music group consisting of brothers Kyle and Michael Trewartha. They are best known for their debut single "Starving", a collaboration with American singer Hailee Steinfeld, featuring production work from Russian-German DJ Zedd. Their debut EP, Chameleon, was released on September 29, 2017. Kyle Trewartha was formerly known as Singularity, under which name he released numerous original songs and remixes.
Starving (feat. Zedd)
Hailee Steinfeld
The Middle
Zedd
