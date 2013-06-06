ShadShadrach Kabango hip hop artist from Canada. Born 18 July 1982
Shad
1982-07-18
Shadrach Kabango (born July 18, 1982), better known by his stage name Shad or Shad K., is a Canadian alternative hip hop recording artist and broadcaster. He hosted Q on CBC Radio One from 2015 to 2016, and hosts the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series Hip-Hop Evolution.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shad Tracks
