Banda Uó was a Brazilian tecnobrega band composed of Davi Sabbag, Mateus Carrilho, and Candy Mel. The band was formed in 2010 in the Goiânia. The group was initially composed of Davi Sabbag, Mateus Carrilho and Flora Maria. They released their first music video, a tecnobrega cover of Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream", called "Não Quero Saber", with help from students of Universidade Federal de Goiás and of publicity on PUC Goiás.

The funny lyrics and the Sabbag's direction got the attention of DJ Diplo, who was responsible for introducing funk carioca to the world. Besides this, Flora Maria left the group and Mel Gonçalves, also known as Candy Mel, joined the group, the three started to work in others versions, releasing the EP "Me Emoldurei de Presente Pra Te Ter".

They released another cover–this time of Willow Smith's "Whip My Hair", called "Shake de Amor". The music video won the 2011 MTV VMBs and have gotten attention not only on social media as well as in televisions shows in Brazil.