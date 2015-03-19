Planet AsiaBorn 24 October 1976
Planet Asia
1976-10-24
Planet Asia Biography (Wikipedia)
Jason Green (born October 24, 1976), better known as Planet Asia, is a rapper from Fresno, California. He is prominent for being one half of the now broken up hip-hop duo the Cali Agents and is currently a member of the groups Gold Chain Military and Durag Dynasty. He is also well known for his vast discography of mixtapes.
