Mark ErmlerBorn 5 May 1932. Died 4 April 2002
Mark Ermler
1932-05-05
Mark Ermler Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Fridrikhovich Ermler (Russian: Марк Фридрихович Эрмлер; 5 May 1932 – 14 April 2002) was a Russian conductor.
The Sleeping Beauty: Garland Waltz (Act 1)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64: No. 13 Dance of The Knights
Sergei Prokofiev
Coppelia (Act 2 No.11 Musique des Automates & No.14 Scéne et valse de la poupée)
Léo Delibes
Giselle (Introduction to Act 1)
Adolphe Adam
A Life for the Tsar (Ivan Susanin), opera: Act IV: Susanin's aria & scene
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Time, Forward - main theme
Georgy Vasilevich Sviridov, Bol'shoi Simfonicheskiy Orkestr & Mark Ermler
The Nutcracker (Act I, tableau I: Night)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Dance of Shushera the Rat; The Lesson from Suite No 4 from the ballet "The Golden Key"
Mieczysław Weinberg
Hoe Down from 'Rodeo'
Mark Ermler
A Life for the Tsar (Act 4 conclusion)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Mozart & Salieri: final section
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Eastern Dances in the Black Sea Castle (Ruslan and Ludmila)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Children's Chorus from Pique Dame, Act 1
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Prince Igor: Act III 'Polovtsian March'
Alexander Borodin
Romeo and Juliet (excerpts)
Sergei Prokofiev
Coppelia - ballet (feat. Mark Ermler & Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden)
Léo Delibes
Dance of the Knights (from Romeo and Juliet)
Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Сергей Сергеевич Прокофьев, Barry Wordsworth & Mark Ermler
The Nutcracker ballet Op.71: Waltz of the Flowers
Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra
Scene and Duet, from Act III Scene II of The Queen of Spades Op.68
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Sleeping beauty - ballet Op.66
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Trompet Et Tambour, Marche
Dirk Joeres
