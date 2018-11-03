Decca Studio Orchestra
Decca Studio Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/15d0ff79-fd75-455d-9907-0eea01c036f0
Decca Studio Orchestra Tracks
Sort by
Boots! Boots! (1934) - I could make a good living at that
George Formby, George Formby, Decca Studio Orchestra & Claude Ivy
Boots! Boots! (1934) - I could make a good living at that
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boots! Boots! (1934) - I could make a good living at that
Composer
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist