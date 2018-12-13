Peter Best (born 18 October 1943 in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia) is an Australian film composer who has contributed to such films as The Adventures of Barry McKenzie (1972), Barry McKenzie Holds His Own (1974), End Play (1976), The Picture Show Man (1977), We of the Never Never (1982), Goodbye Paradise (1983), Bliss (1985), Crocodile Dundee (1986), Crocodile Dundee II (1988), Muriel's Wedding (1994) and Doing Time for Patsy Cline (1997). His career started in 1970.

Many of his scores have been released on compact disc, including Crocodile Dundee on Varèse Sarabande, Dad and Dave: On Our Selection, and We of the Never Never on 1M1 Records. He was also responsible for the theme music for the Life. Be in it, Care For Kids (International Year of the Child 1979), Slip Slop Slap (Cancer Council Victoria), and Rosella (Only the Best to You). TV advertisement campaigns were also done in the 1970s and 80s.