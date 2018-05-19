Johnny AngelRockabilly artist
Johnny Angel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/15cb1829-5272-4888-9b54-ecd305842db2
Johnny Angel Tracks
Sort by
Teenage wedding
Johnny Angel
Teenage wedding
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teenage wedding
Last played on
You Got Me Jumpin’ Around
Johnny Angel
You Got Me Jumpin’ Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Johnny Angel Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist