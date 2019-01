José Gomes de Abreu, better known as Zequinha de Abreu (September 19, 1880 – January 22, 1935) was a Brazilian musician and composer.

Abreu was born in Santa Rita do Passa Quatro, São Paulo state. He is best known for the famous choro tune "Tico-Tico no Fubá" (1917), whose original title was "Tico-Tico no Farelo". Other well-known tunes he wrote were "Branca" and "Tardes de Lindóia."

Because of the lack of written tradition, Tico-Tico is played in various melodic versions all over the world. Abreu died in São Paulo, aged 54.