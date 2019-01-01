Andrea Marie Truden (July 26, 1943 – November 7, 2011), better known by her pseudonym Andrea True, was an American pornographic actress and singer from the disco era. In addition to her given name, she had multiple stage names, including Inger Kissin, Singe Low, Sandra Lips, Andrea Travis, and Catherine Warren.

As a singer, she is best known for the 1976 pop-disco hit "More, More, More" (performed as part of her recording project, The Andrea True Connection), which peaked at No. 4 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and No. 5 on the UK Singles Chart.