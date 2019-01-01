The Andrea True Connection
The Andrea True Connection
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/15c7cdce-60d1-4933-b5f7-8b98cf79c923
Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrea Marie Truden (July 26, 1943 – November 7, 2011), better known by her pseudonym Andrea True, was an American pornographic actress and singer from the disco era. In addition to her given name, she had multiple stage names, including Inger Kissin, Singe Low, Sandra Lips, Andrea Travis, and Catherine Warren.
As a singer, she is best known for the 1976 pop-disco hit "More, More, More" (performed as part of her recording project, The Andrea True Connection), which peaked at No. 4 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and No. 5 on the UK Singles Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
More, More, More
The Andrea True Connection
More, More, More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
More, More, More
Last played on
More, More, More (Diamond)
The Andrea True Connection
More, More, More (Diamond)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
More, More, More (Diamond)
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Andrea True Connection
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist