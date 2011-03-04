Darker My LoveFormed 2004. Disbanded 2010
Darker My Love
2004
Darker My Love Biography (Wikipedia)
Darker My Love was a psychedelic rock band based in Los Angeles, California. Guitarist/vocalist Tim Presley, a former member of the hardcore punk band The Nerve Agents, formed the band in 2004 with drummer and former Nerve Agents bandmate Andy Granelli, then also of The Distillers. They were joined shortly thereafter by bass guitarist Rob Barbato, who shared songwriting and vocals with Presley, and rhythm guitarist Jared "The Sandwich" Everett. Will Canzoneri joined the band on organ and clavinet in the latter half of 2006. The band released three LPs and one EP. Presley is also a visual artist responsible for much of the band's imagery.
The band's name was derived from a T.S.O.L. song of the same name.
Darker My Love Tracks
Talking Words
Darker My Love
Talking Words
Talking Words
Last played on
Dear Author
Darker My Love
Dear Author
Dear Author
Last played on
Backseat
Darker My Love
Backseat
Backseat
Last played on
Cry On Me Woman
Darker My Love
Cry On Me Woman
Cry On Me Woman
Last played on
Two Ways Out
Darker My Love
Two Ways Out
Two Ways Out
Last played on
