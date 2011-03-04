Darker My Love was a psychedelic rock band based in Los Angeles, California. Guitarist/vocalist Tim Presley, a former member of the hardcore punk band The Nerve Agents, formed the band in 2004 with drummer and former Nerve Agents bandmate Andy Granelli, then also of The Distillers. They were joined shortly thereafter by bass guitarist Rob Barbato, who shared songwriting and vocals with Presley, and rhythm guitarist Jared "The Sandwich" Everett. Will Canzoneri joined the band on organ and clavinet in the latter half of 2006. The band released three LPs and one EP. Presley is also a visual artist responsible for much of the band's imagery.

The band's name was derived from a T.S.O.L. song of the same name.