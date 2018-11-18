John Du PrezBorn 14 December 1946
John Du Prez (born Trevor Jones; 14 December 1946 in Sheffield, England) is a musician, conductor, and composer. Du Prez was a member of the 1980s multi-hit Salsa-driven pop band Modern Romance and has since written several film scores including Oxford Blues (1984), Once Bitten and the final Carry On film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), Carry On Columbus (1992). He contributed to The Wild (2006) soundtrack.
Cherry Pink And Apple Blossom White
Modern Romance
Cherry Pink And Apple Blossom White
Cherry Pink And Apple Blossom White
Decomposing Composers
Michael Palin
Decomposing Composers
Decomposing Composers
Ensemble
Decomposing Composers (feat. John Du Prez & Monty Python)
Michael Palin
Decomposing Composers (feat. John Du Prez & Monty Python)
Decomposing Composers (feat. John Du Prez & Monty Python)
You Won't Succeed on Broadway (feat. Eric Idle)
John Du Prez
You Won't Succeed on Broadway (feat. Eric Idle)
You Won't Succeed on Broadway (feat. Eric Idle)
Adoramus Dominum
John Du Prez
Adoramus Dominum
Adoramus Dominum
