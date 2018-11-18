John Du Prez (born Trevor Jones; 14 December 1946 in Sheffield, England) is a musician, conductor, and composer. Du Prez was a member of the 1980s multi-hit Salsa-driven pop band Modern Romance and has since written several film scores including Oxford Blues (1984), Once Bitten and the final Carry On film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), Carry On Columbus (1992). He contributed to The Wild (2006) soundtrack.