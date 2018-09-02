Chris Joss is a French multi-instrumentalist and record producer, who has released seven solo albums; five of them by ESL Music. His music ranges from funk to electronica, and tracks excerpted from his releases are featured in movie trailers such as Accepted (2006), Argo (2012), Hotel for Dogs (2009), Inside Deep Throat (2005), Ocean's Thirteen (2007), and Role Models (2008), and the television shows Six Feet Under and Better Call Saul.

His track "I want Freedom", taken from his fourth album, is part of Apple Inc.'s iPhoto 10 and iPhoto 11 software.

His album The Man with a Suitcase (1999) was part of a trend in the late 1990s of "imaginary soundtracks", compositions created to accompany films that did not actually exist. In the soundtrack, he attempted to pay homage to works of the 1960s and 1970s such as The Avengers and Mission Impossible, with a mixture of jazz, pop, rock, and funk.