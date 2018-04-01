Ernie WilkinsBorn 20 July 1919. Died 5 June 1999
Ernie Wilkins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1919-07-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/15c1d7c1-32e3-4356-8f44-07569e15f3fa
Ernie Wilkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernest Brooks Wilkins Jr. (July 20, 1919 – June 5, 1999) was an American jazz saxophonist, conductor and arranger who spent several years with Count Basie. He also wrote for Tommy Dorsey, Harry James, and Dizzy Gillespie. He was musical director for albums by Cannonball Adderley, Dinah Washington, Oscar Peterson, and Buddy Rich.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ernie Wilkins Tracks
Sort by
April in Paris
Vernon Duke
April in Paris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f4.jpglink
April in Paris
Last played on
Love is a Simple Thing
Arthur Siegel
Love is a Simple Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfxs.jpglink
Love is a Simple Thing
Ensemble
Last played on
Thats A Woman
Ernie Wilkins
Thats A Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thats A Woman
Last played on
A Night In Tunisia
Dizzy Gillespie
A Night In Tunisia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlq0.jpglink
A Night In Tunisia
Last played on
Love Is A Simple Thing
Carmen McRae
Love Is A Simple Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvq5.jpglink
Love Is A Simple Thing
Last played on
Groovin' High
Dizzy Gillespie and His Orchestra
Groovin' High
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Groovin' High
Last played on
A Swinging Serenade
Ernie Wilkins
A Swinging Serenade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Swinging Serenade
Last played on
Funky Broadway
Ernie Wilkins
Funky Broadway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funky Broadway
Last played on
The Surrey with the Fringe on Top
Ernie Wilkins
The Surrey with the Fringe on Top
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Surrey with the Fringe on Top
Last played on
Broadway
Ernie Wilkins
Broadway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Broadway
Last played on
Ernie Wilkins Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist