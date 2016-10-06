GoannaFormed 1977. Disbanded 1985
Goanna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/15be396e-f3b5-4f2d-8d00-5b23fc757071
Goanna Biography (Wikipedia)
Goanna was an Australian rock group which formed in 1977 in Geelong as The Goanna Band with mainstay Shane Howard as singer-songwriter and guitarist. The group integrated social protest with popular music and reached the Top 20 on the Australian Kent Music Report Singles Chart with "Solid Rock" (1982) and "Let the Franklin Flow" (released under the name Gordon Franklin & the Wilderness Ensemble in 1983). Their debut album, Spirit of Place peaked at No. 2 on the related albums chart. They disbanded in 1987 and briefly reformed in 1998.
Goanna Tracks
Bruk Out An Wine
Goanna
Bruk Out An Wine
Bruk Out An Wine
Real Genna
Goanna
Real Genna
Real Genna
