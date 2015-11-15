Karen ZiembaBorn 12 November 1957
Karen Ziemba
Karen Ziemba Biography (Wikipedia)
Karen Ziemba (born November 12, 1957) is an American actress, singer and dancer, best known for her work in musical theatre. In 2000, she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in Contact.
