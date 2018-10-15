Andreas HakenbergerBorn 1574. Died 5 June 1627
Andreas Hakenberger
1574
Andreas Hakenberger Biography (Wikipedia)
Andreas Hakenberger (Kremmin, Pomerania, 1574–1627) was a German composer, in Danzig from 1608.
