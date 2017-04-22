Tom FogertyBorn 9 November 1941. Died 6 September 1990
Tom Fogerty
Tom Fogerty Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Richard Fogerty (November 9, 1941 – September 6, 1990) was an American musician, best known as the rhythm guitarist for Creedence Clearwater Revival. He was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.
Tom Fogerty Tracks
Suzie Q, Part 1
Joyful Resurrection
Tom Fogerty Links
Similar Artists
