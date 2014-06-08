黃慧音
Imee Ooi ( EE-mee WOO-ee; Chinese: 黃慧音; pinyin: Huáng Huìyīn) is a Chinese-Malaysian record producer, composer, and singer who composes and arranges music for classic Buddhist chant, mantra, and dharani. She performs her compositions in Sanskrit, Pali, Tibetan, and Mandarin. In 1997 she founded a record label, I.M.M. Musicworks, to publish her music. To date, she has released more than 40 albums.
Ooi also composed and directed three highly acclaimed stage musicals: Siddhartha, Above Full Moon, and Princess Wen Cheng (aka Jewel of Tibet).
