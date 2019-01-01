Yuridia Francisca Gaxiola Flores (born October 4, 1986 in Hermosillo, Sonora) is a Mexican singer. She came in second place in the fourth season of the reality show La Academia, which launched her career. In 2005, Yuridia released her debut album La Voz de un Ángel. It became the second best-selling album in 2006 and one of the fastest-selling albums of all time in Mexico. It has been certified Diamond since its release. Her second album, Habla El Corazón was certified Platinum in Mexico after a few weeks of release. Entre Mariposas, Yuridia's third album with original songs, was released in late 2007. It was certified gold selling more than 50,000 copies within the first week of being released, peaking at number one position in the top selling charts.