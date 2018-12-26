BaltimoraFormed 1985. Disbanded 1987
Baltimora
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/15b4aace-6126-402a-96f8-131a943ce20e
Baltimora Biography (Wikipedia)
Baltimora was an Italian music project active in the 1980s. It is often considered a one-hit wonder in the United Kingdom and the United States due to the success it experienced with "Tarzan Boy" compared to its other singles. In other European countries, including their native Italy, Baltimora enjoyed more success.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Baltimora Tracks
Sort by
Tarzan Boy
Baltimora
Tarzan Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tarzan Boy
Last played on
Baltimora Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist