Dan Dugmore
Dan Dugmore Biography (Wikipedia)
Dan Dugmore is an American session musician known primarily for playing steel guitar.
Dugmore was raised in Pasadena, California. Influenced by the Flying Burrito Brothers, he learned to play steel guitar after Flying Burrito Brothers member Sneaky Pete Kleinow sold him one. Dugmore then joined John Stewart's road band, and then Linda Ronstadt's; he also played for several James Taylor albums. In the 1990s, he moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where he began playing steel guitar on country music albums. He self-released a Beatles cover album in 2003 titled Off White Album.
Dugmore also plays Dobro, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, banjo and mandolin.
Dan Dugmore Tracks
Drinkin'
Coleman, Chris, Dan Dugmore, Doug Lancio, Andy Leftwich, Lewis, Ken, Charlie Peacock, Holly Williams, Glenn Worf & Holly Williams
Drinkin'
Drinkin'
The Sweetest Gift
Peter Asher
The Sweetest Gift
The Sweetest Gift
Tumbling Dice
Dan Dugmore
Tumbling Dice
Tumbling Dice
Hey Mister, That's Me Up On The Jukebox
Peter Asher
Hey Mister, That's Me Up On The Jukebox
Hey Mister, That's Me Up On The Jukebox
Poor, Poor Pitiful Me
Peter Asher
Poor, Poor Pitiful Me
Poor, Poor Pitiful Me
