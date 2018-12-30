Whipped CreamFormed 1989. Disbanded 1996
Whipped Cream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/15ab9ddb-5521-4f06-9245-def17d70ccda
Whipped Cream Biography (Wikipedia)
Whipped Cream was a rock band from Gothenburg, Sweden, formed in 1989.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Whipped Cream Tracks
Sort by
LUV
Whipped Cream
LUV
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LUV
Last played on
East Coast Bootleg
A$AP Ferg
East Coast Bootleg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01crt10.jpglink
East Coast Bootleg
Last played on
No Limit (LUCA LUSH x Whipped Cream Remix)
G‐Eazy
No Limit (LUCA LUSH x Whipped Cream Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj03c.jpglink
No Limit (LUCA LUSH x Whipped Cream Remix)
Last played on
East Coast (YehMe2 & WHIPPED CREAM Remix)
A$AP Ferg
East Coast (YehMe2 & WHIPPED CREAM Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01crt10.jpglink
East Coast (YehMe2 & WHIPPED CREAM Remix)
Last played on
ID
Whipped Cream
ID
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
ID
Last played on
POP'N
Whipped Cream
POP'N
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
POP'N
Performer
Last played on
Whipped Cream Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist