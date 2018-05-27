Illinois JacquetBorn 31 October 1922. Died 22 July 2004
Illinois Jacquet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1922-10-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/15ab8bb8-7348-4377-ab73-b7acdad1459c
Illinois Jacquet Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean-Baptiste "Illinois" Jacquet (October 30, 1922 – July 22, 2004) was an American jazz tenor saxophonist, best remembered for his solo on "Flying Home", critically recognized as the first R&B saxophone solo.
Although he was a pioneer of the honking tenor saxophone that became a regular feature of jazz playing and a hallmark of early rock and roll, Jacquet was a skilled and melodic improviser, both on up-tempo tunes and ballads. He doubled on the bassoon, one of only a few jazz musicians to use the instrument.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Illinois Jacquet Tracks
Sort by
I Don't Stand A Ghost Of A Chance
Illinois Jacquet
I Don't Stand A Ghost Of A Chance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pleasingly Plump
Illinois Jacquet
Pleasingly Plump
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pleasingly Plump
Last played on
That's My Desire
Illinois Jacquet
That's My Desire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's My Desire
Last played on
September Song
Illinois Jacquet
September Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
September Song
Last played on
Hippity Hop
Illinois Jacquet
Hippity Hop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hippity Hop
Last played on
C Jam Blues
Illinois Jacquet
C Jam Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
C Jam Blues
Last played on
Wynonie's Blues
Illinois Jacquet
Wynonie's Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wynonie's Blues
Last played on
Three Buckets Of Jive
Illinois Jacquet
Three Buckets Of Jive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three Buckets Of Jive
Last played on
Achtung
Illinois Jacquet
Achtung
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Achtung
Last played on
Round Midnight
Illinois Jacquet
Round Midnight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Round Midnight
Last played on
The King
Illinois Jacquet
The King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The King
Last played on
Back Home Again In Indiana
Illinois Jacquet
Back Home Again In Indiana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back Home Again In Indiana
Last played on
Wild Man
Illinois Jacquet
Wild Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wild Man
Last played on
Blues Part 1 (feat. Les Paul & Nat King Cole)
Jazz at the Philharmonic All-Stars
Blues Part 1 (feat. Les Paul & Nat King Cole)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtv6.jpglink
Blues Part 1 (feat. Les Paul & Nat King Cole)
Last played on
Can't We Be Friends
Illinois Jacquet
Can't We Be Friends
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't We Be Friends
Last played on
Illinois Jacquet Flies Again
Illinois Jacquet
Illinois Jacquet Flies Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Illinois Jacquet Flies Again
Last played on
Twelve Minutes To Go
Illinois Jacquet & His All Stars
Twelve Minutes To Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twelve Minutes To Go
Last played on
Flying Home
Lionel Hampton & Lionel Hampton
Flying Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flying Home
Performer
Last played on
Blues
Lee Young, Jazz at The Philharmonic, J. J. Johnson, Jack McVea, Illinois Jacquet, Nat King Cole, Les Paul & Johnny Miller
Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues
Performer
Last played on
Flying Home
Illinois Jacquet
Flying Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flying Home
Last played on
Symphony in Sid
Illinois Jacquet
Symphony in Sid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony in Sid
Last played on
Have You Met Miss Jones?
Illinois Jacquet
Have You Met Miss Jones?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Have You Met Miss Jones?
Last played on
Robbin's Nest
Illinois Jacquet
Robbin's Nest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Robbin's Nest
I Wrote This for the Kid
Illinois Jacquet
I Wrote This for the Kid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wrote This for the Kid
Later for the Happening
Illinois Jacquet
Later for the Happening
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Later for the Happening
Achtung
Illinois Jacquet
Achtung
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Achtung
Lullaby Of The Leaves
Illinois Jacquet
Lullaby Of The Leaves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lullaby Of The Leaves
Last played on
Frantic Fanny
Illinois Jacquet
Frantic Fanny
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frantic Fanny
Last played on
Hot Rod
Illinois Jacquet
Hot Rod
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Rod
Last played on
September Song (Knickerbocker Holiday)
Illinois Jacquet
September Song (Knickerbocker Holiday)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
September Song (Knickerbocker Holiday)
Last played on
Illinois Jacquet Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist