Zdravko ČolićBorn 30 May 1951
Zdravko Čolić
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1951-05-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/15aa7034-fe61-4e07-8a4f-213d1d34f477
Zdravko Čolić Biography (Wikipedia)
Zdravko Čolić (Serbian Cyrillic: Здравко Чолић,; born 30 May 1951) is a Bosnian pop singer, who is popular across the area of former Yugoslavia. He has been described as "Balkan's Tom Jones".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Zdravko Čolić Tracks
Sort by
Underground: 'Mescina/Moonlight'
Goran Bregović
Underground: 'Mescina/Moonlight'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Underground: 'Mescina/Moonlight'
Orchestra
Last played on
Zdravko Čolić Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist