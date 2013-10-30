Serena RyderBorn 8 December 1983
Serena Ryder
1983-12-08
Serena Ryder Biography (Wikipedia)
Serena Ryder (born December 8, 1982) is a Canadian musician. Born in Toronto, she grew up in Millbrook, Ontario. Ryder first gained national recognition with her ballad "Weak in the Knees" in 2007. An accomplished songwriter and musician, she also possesses a five-octave vocal range and is considered a mezzo-soprano. Her timbre has been described as slightly nasal with a raspy lower register.
Serena Ryder Tracks
For You
Serena Ryder
For You
For You
Good Morning Starshine
Serena Ryder
Good Morning Starshine
Good Morning Starshine
