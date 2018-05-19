Douglas Martin Adkins (born October 3, 1963) is a country music singer and songwriter. Between 1990 and 2016, Adkins recorded 9 original studio CDs. In 2005 Adkins worked with Nashville producer and bass player Mike Chapman to bring about the CD Whiskey Salesman. In addition to playing on Adkins' CD, Mike Chapman also played bass guitar on studio sessions for Garth Brooks, Brooks and Dunn, Leann Rimes, Trisha Yearwood , Joe Diffie, Chris Ledoux and many others. Chapman brought in guitar legends Brent Mason and J.T. Corenflos to give Adkins a top Nashville sound. The first track to be released from the CD Whiskey Salesman stayed at the #1 position on the European Hotdisc Top 40 Country Charts for the weeks of 23 February and 2 March 2006. Additionally Whiskey Salesman was also nominated for "Best Country Song of the Year" in 2008 by the "Independent Music Awards". The second song to be released off the Whiskey Salesman CD was "Window Shoppin, and reached the #12 position on the European Hotdisc Top 40 Country Charts.