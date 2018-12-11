Sylvia StahlmanBorn 5 March 1929. Died 19 August 1998
Sylvia Stahlman
1929-03-05
Sylvia Stahlman Biography (Wikipedia)
Sylvia Stahlman (March 5, 1929 – August 19, 1998) was an American soprano, particularly associated with light, coloratura roles.
