Abdel Aziz El Mubarak (Arabic: عبد العزيز المبارك, born in Wad Madani in 1951 ) is a popular Sudanese singer. He is known for leading a large band whose music is based on traditional Arab music but also is influenced by reggae and American rhythm and blues. In addition to releasing many cassette recordings in Sudan and playing many weddings and other gigs in Sudan, he and his band have also recorded several CDs for the European and American market and have toured internationally. He also sometimes performs solo accompanying himself on the oud.
