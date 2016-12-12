Gloria BanditelliBorn 16 February 1954
Gloria Banditelli
Gloria Banditelli Biography
Gloria Banditelli (Assisi, 16 February 1954) is an Italian mezzo-soprano. She debuted in La Cenerentola in Spoleto in 1979. She is well known both for late-classical early-bel canto era roles of Rossini, Cimarosa and Paisiello, and also baroque opera, such as Monteverdi and Cavalli.
Gloria Banditelli Tracks
Euridice - Sc.2; Per quel vago boschetto
Jacopo Peri
Euridice - Sc.2; Per quel vago boschetto
Euridice - Sc.2; Per quel vago boschetto
Giasone - opera in 3 acts
Francesco Cavalli
Giasone - opera in 3 acts
Giasone - opera in 3 acts
Le Cinesi - opera in 1 act: Prenditi il figilio..! & Ad un riso, ad un'occhiata
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Le Cinesi - opera in 1 act: Prenditi il figilio..! & Ad un riso, ad un'occhiata
