Nellie LutcherBorn 15 October 1912. Died 7 June 2007
Nellie Lutcher
1912-10-15
Nellie Lutcher Biography (Wikipedia)
Nellie Rose Lutcher (October 15, 1912 – June 8, 2007) was an African-American R&B and jazz singer and pianist, who gained prominence in the late 1940s and early 1950s. Lutcher was most recognizable for her diction and exaggerated pronunciation and was credited as an influence by Nina Simone among others.
Hurry On Down
Hurry On Down
Fine Brown Frame
Fine Brown Frame
My Mothers Eyes
My Mothers Eyes
For You My Love
For You My Love
For You My Love
For You My Love
Mean To Me
Mean To Me
Lake Charles Boogie
Lake Charles Boogie
Birth Of The Blues
Birth Of The Blues
My Man
My Man
The One I Love Belongs To Somebody Else
The One I Love Belongs To Somebody Else
Hurry On Down
Hurry On Down
Fine Brown Frame
Fine Brown Frame
the Lady's In Love With You
the Lady's In Love With You
Fine And Mellow
Fine And Mellow
Real Gone Guy
Real Gone Guy
You Better Watch Yourself Bub
You Better Watch Yourself Bub
Only You
Only You
Can I Come In For A Second?
Can I Come In For A Second?
COOL WATER
COOL WATER
A Chicken Ain't Nothing But A Bird
HURRY ON DOWN
HURRY ON DOWN
